Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 21468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $810.95 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $418.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,602,000 after purchasing an additional 907,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,297,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

