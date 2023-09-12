Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up approximately 2.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.78% of MongoDB worth $127,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,694 shares of company stock worth $39,991,889. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.65. 245,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,148. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $439.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $388.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.08.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

