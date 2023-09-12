Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 655,786 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 559,675 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 1,524,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,907. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

