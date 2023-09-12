Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 4,768 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $40,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 59,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. HSBC began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.79.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,883. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $429.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

