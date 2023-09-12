Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,651 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for approximately 2.4% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield worth $44,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 133,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.22 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

