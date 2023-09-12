Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,785,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
TELUS Stock Performance
Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 83,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
