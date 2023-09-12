Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,458 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,785,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,812,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,507 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,200,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $460,137,000 after purchasing an additional 274,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,661,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,025,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. 83,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.