BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 14,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,650. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

