Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lessened by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.8 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $147.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.73. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

