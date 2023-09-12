BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MPA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 37,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,911. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $508,588.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,581,839 shares in the company, valued at $17,273,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 149,579 shares of company stock worth $1,687,303. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

