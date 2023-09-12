BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MPA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. 37,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,911. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $508,588.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,581,839 shares in the company, valued at $17,273,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 149,579 shares of company stock worth $1,687,303. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.