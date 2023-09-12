BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 15,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,245. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

