Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 380,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,893 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. 4,319,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,113,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

