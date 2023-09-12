Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001222 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $82.77 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Token Profile
Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.
