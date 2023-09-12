G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 32,519 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Varonis Systems worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,187. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.