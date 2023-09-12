G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $318,412.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,582.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.9 %

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 88,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,556. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.69. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Profile

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.