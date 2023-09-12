G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 711.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 487,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,121 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Assertio were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assertio by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 1,185,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Assertio by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Assertio by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 342,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 1,367.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 303,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Assertio by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 200,231 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In related news, Director William Mckee sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $69,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,769.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Stock Performance

ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,634. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $171.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Assertio had a net margin of 58.15% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Assertio from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Assertio from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Assertio Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

