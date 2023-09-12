G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 340,933 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 563,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 213,152 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 699,465 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 151,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $71,376.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,859 shares of company stock worth $255,934 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAYO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 463,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 212.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.