Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Mondelez International worth $1,754,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 740,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,491. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

