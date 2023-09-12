G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.10% of SiTime as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 32.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SiTime by 8.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SiTime by 2.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,363.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $131,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $253,544.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,363.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.22. 40,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,752. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.74.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

