CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,153 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.23% of CarParts.com worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 55.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 69,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 25.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 149,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $238.91 million, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 2.17.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

