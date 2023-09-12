OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,465 shares during the quarter. OptimizeRx makes up approximately 2.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 3.13% of OptimizeRx worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OptimizeRx by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 31,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,110. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.00. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $22.77.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

