RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. RADCOM comprises about 1.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 3.28% of RADCOM worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RDCM stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,513. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 142.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. RADCOM Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

