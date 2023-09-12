Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,578 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Tremor International worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tremor International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Stock Performance

TRMR traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 58,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.53 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Tremor International Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.85 million. Tremor International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tremor International

Tremor International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.