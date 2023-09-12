G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $13.72 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,721,000. New Relic accounts for about 3.9% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of New Relic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in New Relic by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 212,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other New Relic news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $612,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,695 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR remained flat at $85.46 on Tuesday. 66,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

