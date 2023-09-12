741,538 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 741,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000. Arlo Technologies comprises about 1.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $1,908,923.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 181,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,081. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Further Reading

