G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $9.61 Million Position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000. Squarespace comprises approximately 2.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in Squarespace by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 398,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Squarespace by 714.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 175,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,819,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,141,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,122,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,819,178 shares in the company, valued at $144,141,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 379,236 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,562. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

Squarespace stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,409. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

