Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) by 606.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,917 shares during the period. Bowlero comprises about 3.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bowlero worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bowlero by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 870,532 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 180,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,269 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bowlero by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 3,233,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Bowlero Stock Down 7.0 %

NYSE BOWL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 1,877,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,345. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bowlero Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Bowlero Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

