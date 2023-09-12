G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC trimmed its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,861 shares during the quarter. EverQuote comprises 2.1% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of EverQuote worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVER. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $119,171. 38.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,615. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $202.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

