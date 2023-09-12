Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,170 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $200,000. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,316.0% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 72,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4,889.2% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,599,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,506,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $372.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

