G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.01. 960,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $173.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.14 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

