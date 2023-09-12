G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Fathom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fathom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

