G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,000 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.14% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $73,575 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QNST. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,742. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

