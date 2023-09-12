G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 76,000 QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.14% of QuinStreet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 13.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $73,575 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QNST
QuinStreet Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 24,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,742. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.89. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $18.18.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuinStreet
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.