G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,018,503.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

MYR Group stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,464. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

