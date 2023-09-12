G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 60,802 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,802 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,161. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

