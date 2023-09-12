Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.06. 78,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $440.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.16. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $416.71 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.