G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases New Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in N-able by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after buying an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in N-able by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in N-able by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at N-able

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other N-able news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $144,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,819.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $514,567.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,293,515.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

N-able Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NABL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. 55,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 167.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

