G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

INTT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $191.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.98. inTEST Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

