G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,270 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.38% of PaySign worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,158,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PaySign by 60,039.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PaySign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

PaySign Stock Performance

Shares of PAYS remained flat at $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 33,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,406. The company has a market cap of $110.78 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Insider Transactions at PaySign

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 20,303 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $38,169.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,510,899 shares in the company, valued at $17,880,490.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,973 shares of company stock worth $194,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

(Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.