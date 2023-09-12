Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,481,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,704,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $8,614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 34.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 191,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coupang by 107.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,362,000 after buying an additional 1,179,461 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 4.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,226,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 49,990 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,437. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.26.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

