Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 35,109 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,109 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.80. The stock had a trading volume of 508,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

