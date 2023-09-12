Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 24,500 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $150.57. 2,354,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

