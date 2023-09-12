Front Row Advisors LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,808. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
