Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,183 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 998,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,244. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

