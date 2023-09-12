Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 844 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 22.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Infosys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 682,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Infosys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Infosys by 14.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 585,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

INFY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

