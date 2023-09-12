Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 7,699 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 57,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $114.15.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,654,057 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

