Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,919. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.62.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

