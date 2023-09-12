Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $11,686,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in Target by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 11,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,431. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $144.14. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

