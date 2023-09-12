Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DLR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.05. The stock had a trading volume of 211,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

