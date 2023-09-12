Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Front Row Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,051 shares during the period. ABB accounts for 4.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in ABB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ABB by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ABB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 27,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

