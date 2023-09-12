Front Row Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.65. 118,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.27 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

