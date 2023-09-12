Front Row Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,307 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty comprises approximately 0.9% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 169,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

